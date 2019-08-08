Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position By $1.42 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Increased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 41.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 156,905 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 534,683 shares with $72.45M value, up from 377,778 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $69.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 4.92M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 42.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 21,425 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 37,525 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $132.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.68 million shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,735 shares to 12,596 valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 5,275 shares and now owns 58,867 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $94 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.33% or 8.85 million shares. Ghp Investment Advisors owns 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,368 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc owns 5,670 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 5,464 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 56,745 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lvw Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,006 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 2,635 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 454 are owned by Barnett And Incorporated. Interocean Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Point Tru N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,397 shares. Grassi Management holds 10,590 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.24 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 674,915 shares to 447 valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (NYSE:ANH) stake by 124,050 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt invested in 0.37% or 54,820 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,920 shares. Lee Danner And Bass owns 61,473 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Godsey Gibb invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 715 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al invested 4.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company stated it has 66,014 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bank N Y, New York-based fund reported 1,663 shares. 370,093 are held by Rothschild Asset Management Us. Cornerstone Inc owns 2,023 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jacobs Ca reported 30,695 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 198,337 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 39,062 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Gets Weak Second-Half Set Up Ahead of Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.