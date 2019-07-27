Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in At&T (T) by $2.06 Million; Professional Advisory Services Lowered Its State Street (STT) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 59,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,358 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, down from 195,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 2.30 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 66,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,057 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 148,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “AT&T Should Continue to Rally in the Months Ahead – Go Long – TheStreet.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T – Value Over Volume – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 344 shares to 21,341 shares, valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares to 92,354 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 3,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

