Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $2.05 Million as Share Price Declined; Continental Advisors Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 54.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 35,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 30,350 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 40,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 69,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 109,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,391 shares to 30,847 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

