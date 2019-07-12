Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered By $517,450 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Last Week Whirlpool (WHR) Coverage

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 9.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,550 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 62,991 shares with $5.04 million value, down from 69,541 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $148.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53M shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight”. Raymond James downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Underperform” rating. Longbow upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. See Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $178.0000 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Cleveland Rating: Hold Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/01/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

30/01/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $135 Initiates Coverage On

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,455 shares. Another trade for 177,457 shares valued at $12.42 million was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 26.23 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Abbott (ABT) Reports FDA Approval of Alinity s System – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 4,683 shares to 56,071 valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,391 shares and now owns 30,847 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, March 8 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management reported 705 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 80,064 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 8,237 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company. Nomura Inc invested in 0.01% or 17,816 shares. Shelton Capital owns 8,332 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 25,591 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson owns 3,230 shares. Carderock Mgmt Inc holds 0.84% or 25,800 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 0.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 1,500 shares. Glynn Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 25,000 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 18,249 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 3,631 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Com (Wy) has invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Huntington State Bank stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. JOHNSTON MICHAEL F sold $379,921 worth of stock or 2,845 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,885 are held by Amp Cap Invsts. 160 are owned by Peoples Financial Serv. Private Co Na holds 0.08% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Co accumulated 19,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First City Incorporated holds 0.94% or 9,790 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 804 are owned by Fincl Architects Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd invested in 65,076 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Condor has invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc reported 3,750 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 462 shares. 8,101 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Korea Inv Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 26,200 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool: An Interesting Stock For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Whirlpool Stock Surged 24% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Whirlpool Completes Sale of Embraco Business Unit to Nidec Corporation – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.