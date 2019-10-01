Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $559,076; Shares Declined; Water Island Capital Lifted Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI)

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.47M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 2.69M shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 8.79M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 488,366 shares to 19,675 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 472,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny accumulated 513,345 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank has 35,140 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 63,702 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 226 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Kbc Nv invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.17% or 401,192 shares. Nordea Invest reported 0.04% stake. Gabelli Co Inv Advisers reported 176,167 shares. Diversified Trust Company has invested 0.28% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,651 shares. 2.45 million are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. Putnam Fl Invest Management Communication invested 0.44% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,595 shares to 44,600 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,668 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 1.61% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 60,000 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 17 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 2,011 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.27% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 332,325 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 162,931 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 23,970 shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Com holds 0.09% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Private Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kings Point Management stated it has 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Mngmt has 32,059 shares. 4,622 were reported by Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Company. Adage Group Inc Limited accumulated 741,981 shares.