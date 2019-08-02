Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake Maintained by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 18,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $523.95. About 617,053 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 71,736 shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Management Lc holds 149,560 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 33,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Fiera Cap accumulated 11,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 22,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Invesco stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 753,739 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,000 shares. City Of London Investment Management Company Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 44,881 shares. Q Global Advsrs has invested 0.38% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 747,306 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $54.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,487 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG).

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AB Science: Summary of the web conference held on July 8 2019 on the AB8939 clinical development in AML – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blackstone Hires Gabriel Sod Hoffs as New Head of Emerging Markets and Global Macro Strategies – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Floating Rate Trust declares $0.0625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Par Technology: Hedge Fund Manager Triggers Remarkable Turnaround With A Letter – ValueWalk” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, CXO, UNH – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2019: TNXP,MBRX,ISRG – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares to 44,485 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinnacle Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 993 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 121,184 shares. 7,549 were reported by Cambridge Inv Research. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 16,240 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.8% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Massachusetts-based Penobscot has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 370 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 7,406 were reported by Natixis. Baystate Wealth Mgmt accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 3,361 shares. 5,604 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).