Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increases Position in Salesforce Com (CRM); Nwi Management LP Upped Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding by $15.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 189,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08M, up from 187,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66M shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 7.76 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $7.54 million activity. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.59 million were sold by Benioff Marc. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares to 30,350 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,068 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 77,000 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited holds 0.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 39,992 shares. Whale Rock Cap Lc owns 875,956 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Alley Commerce Llc reported 2,000 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cadinha & Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 16,135 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miura Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 100,000 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 3,424 shares. American Natl Insurance Tx reported 63,314 shares stake. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 41,421 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 11,465 shares. Amalgamated Bank, a New York-based fund reported 110,371 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,500 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 380,651 shares valued at $10.59 million was made by Meister Keith A. on Friday, June 21. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

