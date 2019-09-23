Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Evergreen Capital Management Lifted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 23.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 3,409 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 17,965 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 14,556 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $107.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $175.78. About 3.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 171.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 2,250 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)'s stock rose 5.74%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 3,562 shares with $589,000 value, up from 1,312 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $69.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $160.41. About 440,277 shares traded. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.97% above currents $160.41 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W Inc stated it has 3,850 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Transamerica Advisors invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,300 shares. Dsm Cap Prtn Ltd Com owns 1.56 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 350 shares. Community Bancshares Na has 0.61% invested in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,263 shares. Lincoln National has 3,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 4,288 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings reported 265,243 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Limited Company reported 0.14% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Generation Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.58M shares. Bridges Inv has 10,165 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fcg Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hallmark Management Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,134 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 1.10M shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 10,563 shares to 267,072 valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) stake by 121,100 shares and now owns 123,645 shares. General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019

Among 11 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. NVIDIA has $21000 highest and $14500 lowest target. $181’s average target is 2.97% above currents $175.78 stock price. NVIDIA had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, May 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was reinitiated by Benchmark. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Cascend.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Nvidia (NVDA) Up 22.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" on September 14, 2019

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,311 shares to 129,194 valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 16,860 shares and now owns 131,668 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.