Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Holds Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); Bb&T (BBT) Holder Minerva Advisors Trimmed Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 93,939 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 91,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $192.88. About 2.03M shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.09 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 192,222 shares. Leavell Mgmt owns 39,154 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 4.22 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.72% or 149,585 shares. 1,391 are owned by Macroview Ltd Com. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.15% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 38,151 shares. Haverford Service stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Florida-based Asset Management has invested 0.19% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Blue Chip Prns invested in 0.12% or 10,763 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 1,961 shares. 56,858 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 229,258 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 6,954 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 692 were reported by Peddock Ltd Liability. Utah Retirement accumulated 121,507 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn invested in 89 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Limited Com has 3,324 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 68,630 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.61% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 229,380 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oakbrook Limited Com reported 4,061 shares. 800 are held by Burt Wealth. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 2,900 shares. Amer & Management Company stated it has 124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1,425 shares. Da Davidson & has 11,185 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 0.46% or 14,174 shares. Eastern State Bank invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares to 44,485 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).