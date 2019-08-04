Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Upped Its Holding

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 33,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd owns 511 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co holds 190,653 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.38% or 69,581 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 1.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amf Pensionsforsakring, a Sweden-based fund reported 284,575 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 3,625 shares. Fort Point Partners Lc holds 0.35% or 3,039 shares. Jane Street Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Overbrook Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,722 shares. Rampart Invest Management Commerce Ltd reported 16,155 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 3.05% or 69,519 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Co stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Trust holds 0.04% or 1,561 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,094 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares to 30,350 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,991 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 142,825 shares. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 35,224 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 19,450 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 4.74% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 819,965 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.06% or 7,600 shares. Allstate Corp invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sachem Head Capital Lp invested in 3.79% or 1.18M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 125,590 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 45,664 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability owns 517,772 shares.

