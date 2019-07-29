Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Northpointe Capital Has Boosted Holding by $3.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 5.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 81,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 114,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 58.35M shares traded or 167.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,095 shares to 19,068 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,324 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,103 shares to 189,938 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.