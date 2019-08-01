Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Upped; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Hrt Financial Decreased Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.51 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 24,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 6,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 11.27M shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC LMPL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 190P FROM 175P; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley completes strong quarter for Big Six; 07/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA LOMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 09/05/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 30 FROM EUR 29.5; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 07/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 7.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Cricket-Longer format losing significance among youngsters – Morgan; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Rise; All Eyes on U.S. Q2 GDP Data, Fed Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,327 shares to 2,395 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

