Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Raised by $2.27 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Shares Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $8.36 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 246.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 33,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,870 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Llc Il. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 540 shares. Papp L Roy And owns 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,963 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 5,077 shares. Oppenheimer & Co has 61,852 shares. Kessler Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 32,751 shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Com holds 0.23% or 21,360 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Al reported 1.49% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.58% or 10,000 shares. 57,468 are owned by Jp Marvel Ltd. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.29% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 334,071 shares. Arrow Financial Corp reported 7,520 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $26.94 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares to 64,301 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).