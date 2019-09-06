Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Last Week

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 86.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,766 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 14,556 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 7,790 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $105.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78 million shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience has $1100 highest and $900 lowest target. $10’s average target is 6.27% above currents $9.41 stock price. Meridian Bioscience had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Piper Jaffray. See Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 20,756 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,451 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated owns 84,217 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Com holds 150 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,722 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Cap holds 0.22% or 3,861 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Com has 1.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). F&V Capital Management Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc accumulated 1,425 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Highland Cap Mgmt LP has 7,000 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gradient Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 258 shares. Cambridge Investment reported 0.19% stake. Cutter And Co Brokerage has 4,278 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation stated it has 22,102 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 1.33% above currents $179.74 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, May 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $180 target.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 160,271 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BOOSTS RANGE FOR YR VIEW FOR ADJ EPS; 17/05/2018 – LINCOLN PROPERTY CO. BUYS MERIDIAN AT CARLYLE APARTMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – REALIGNMENT WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Supplies of critical auto components are being threatened after a fire at a Meridian Lightweight Technologies plant knocked out its production; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Names Lourdes G. Weltzien Executive VP, Life Science; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meridian Waste Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRDN); 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Moreover, Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.65% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 3.63 million shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 10,948 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 213,094 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 108,235 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Moreover, Amer Century Companies Inc has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 102,142 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co owns 33,263 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 423,048 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Ameritas Prtnrs has 3,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arcadia Corp Mi reported 1,000 shares stake. Principal Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. 2,000 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares with value of $22,516 were bought by Rice John McCune Jr.. 5,000 shares were bought by Anderson James M., worth $56,855 on Thursday, May 16. 5,000 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares with value of $57,015 were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $401.92 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 15.68 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.