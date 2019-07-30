Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $1.21 Million; Stanley Capital Management Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Position as Share Price Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 5.44 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc has 26,796 shares. Cim Mangement Inc reported 7,059 shares. First City Mgmt holds 1,662 shares. Sky Investment Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hills Savings Bank reported 8,354 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 220,281 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 28,125 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.23% or 206,079 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.38% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.04 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 1,500 are held by Gruss And. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Analysts Like AMD Stock â€¦ Should You? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Anthem, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.41 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.