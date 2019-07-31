Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Rose; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Share Value Rose While Castleark Management Has Lifted Stake

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 8,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 98,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.84. About 817,931 shares traded or 132.36% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 3.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.80 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

