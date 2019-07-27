Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 29,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 410,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 273,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 4.98M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:EQM) by 97,639 shares to 13.84M shares, valued at $638.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 19,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,231 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 111,016 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 60,000 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 52 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 143,641 shares. 4,973 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Ltd Llc holds 1.77 million shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 38,029 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 17,203 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 21,513 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Alps Advisors Inc owns 36,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 13,484 shares. Castleark Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,200 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares to 30,350 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,991 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsr owns 3,559 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 361,115 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inc holds 101,380 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Axa accumulated 0.35% or 364,184 shares. North Star Invest Corporation holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pension Serv invested in 0.1% or 108,027 shares. 479 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Services. Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.79% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.18% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alpha Cubed Invs Llc, a California-based fund reported 42,954 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.31 million shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by ZUK NIR, worth $6.53M on Friday, February 1. 40,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.

