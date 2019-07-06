Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $524,400 as Share Value Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose While Ballentine Partners Lowered Its Position by $476,523

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, down from 70,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested in 1.38% or 27,200 shares. Allen Limited Com stated it has 8,704 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv accumulated 2,844 shares. Johnson accumulated 0.28% or 38,646 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & Company invested in 30,939 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.43% or 1.32M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,172 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northside Capital Mngmt Lc owns 13,808 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Com reported 12,762 shares. Davis R M accumulated 24,022 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Finance Prns Incorporated has 0.7% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 107,827 shares. Altfest L J And Communication Inc has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,122 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 344 shares to 21,341 shares, valued at $25.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 79,438 shares to 95,546 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.