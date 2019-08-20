Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $1.42 Million; As General Mills Com (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Research & Management Upped by $677,280 Its Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.41 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 2.30M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.17 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

