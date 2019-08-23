Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Among 9 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 3100 lowest target. GBX 4859’s average target is 22.39% above currents GBX 3970 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 56 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Investec to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Oddo & Cie to “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 14. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by DZ Bank. The rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas on Thursday, April 11 to “Underperform”. See Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 5100.00 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 New Target: GBX 4500.00 Unchanged

02/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5200.00 Maintain

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 249 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 17,659 shares with $31.45 million value, up from 17,410 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $893.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Comm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.05% or 1,932 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roosevelt Investment Gp Inc owns 18,098 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Exchange Cap Inc holds 2.33% or 4,662 shares in its portfolio. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability has 13,785 shares. Diversified Company has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,265 shares. 6,870 were reported by Provise Management Group Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com owns 163,755 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust Co accumulated 0.53% or 1,560 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 3,001 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.58% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 66,402 shares to 82,057 valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,700 shares and now owns 124,068 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.77% above currents $1805.6 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore.

The stock increased 0.61% or GBX 24 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3970. About 523,399 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Nine More Drills to be Added by End of 2018, Fleet to Total 20; 08/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s New Hope; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS ASIC’S MOZAMBIQUE CHARGES `WHOLLY UNWARRANTED’; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Operate Trains at Iron ore Business in Western Australia; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%