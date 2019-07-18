Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $2.27 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Park Presidio Capital Upped Owens Corning New (OC) Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 25.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 8,534 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 42,233 shares with $11.26M value, up from 33,699 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $150.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $309.39. About 2.13 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 23,005 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 1.05M shares with $49.48M value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $5.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 1.12 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $288 target. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.74 million shares. Connors Investor Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel invested in 2,179 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 94,884 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares reported 765 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 0.22% or 29,959 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 4.97M shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com owns 86,302 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp owns 3,937 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1.88 million were reported by Amer Century Incorporated. Cypress Cap Group reported 18,572 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 35,985 shares to 30,350 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 21,425 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 285 shares. Stifel Fin holds 50,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 140,627 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co accumulated 2,159 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.1% or 34,744 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 89,200 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 32,980 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 14,785 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.05% or 134,076 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability owns 246 shares. 1.92 million were reported by Maverick Cap Ltd. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ranger Invest Mgmt LP holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.