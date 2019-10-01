Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; PPL (PPL) Sentiment Is 1.19

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 23.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 3,409 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 17,965 shares with $2.95M value, up from 14,556 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $105.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 8.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

PPL Corp (PPL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 268 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 226 cut down and sold their equity positions in PPL Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 501.70 million shares, down from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PPL Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 182 Increased: 205 New Position: 63.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.83 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.61 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 5.63% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation for 17.16 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 411,910 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 1.88% invested in the company for 405,396 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

Among 11 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $182.45’s average target is 4.86% above currents $174 stock price. NVIDIA had 18 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, August 21 by Benchmark. Cascend upgraded the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, May 14. SunTrust maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, September 23. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $21600 target.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,307 shares to 121,761 valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,725 shares and now owns 40,508 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 117,446 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 6,764 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 23,989 were reported by State Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 30,500 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 295 shares. 5,109 are owned by New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Co. New England Research And Mgmt owns 1,610 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department stated it has 1,051 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Shine Invest Advisory, Colorado-based fund reported 663 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 382 shares. Bell Bancshares has invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

