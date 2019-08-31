Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Cintas Has 1.26 Sentiment

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 248 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 197 sold and decreased their positions in Cintas Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 68.09 million shares, down from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cintas Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 167 Increased: 177 New Position: 71.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,728 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 361,156 shares with $26.85 million value, up from 354,428 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.61% below currents $96.56 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, July 11. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $9500 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 8. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 6.00 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Btc Cap Mngmt stated it has 42,528 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.38% or 20.46M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 4.11M shares. Davidson Advsrs, Montana-based fund reported 321,177 shares. Tdam Usa reported 21,259 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2,927 are held by Barr E S & Communication. Heritage Invsts Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,346 shares. 573,025 were accumulated by Natixis. Ajo LP invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Royal London Asset Mgmt has 484,033 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Boeing, Starbucks & 3M – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.79 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 33.01 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 82,670 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 142,996 shares or 5.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Group Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 43,761 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.51% in the stock. Reik & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 62,438 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.32 million for 30.82 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.