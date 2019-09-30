Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $559,076; Ckw Financial Group Has Decreased Its Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holding by $434,700; Share Price Declined

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 143,183 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 110 shares. Sei Invs Communication accumulated 29,004 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 15,067 shares. 62,920 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Essex Inv Company Llc has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Millennium Llc reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 71,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 138,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 356,186 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 20,039 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 111,871 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 84,269 are held by Martingale Asset L P. Adelante Mgmt stated it has 569,876 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,307 shares to 121,761 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,609 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

