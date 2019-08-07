Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $1.42 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Position by $692,120 as Market Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 5.60M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 31,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.04. About 1.11M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27B for 15.03 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 58,490 shares to 232,390 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Svcs Corporation reported 5,895 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,411 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 8,986 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guardian Cap Advisors Lp accumulated 8,460 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Virginia-based Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Advsr Llc reported 74,111 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 141,272 shares. Nwq Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.01% or 524,538 shares in its portfolio. Ally Finance holds 89,000 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 1.95M shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 30,031 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cls Investments Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 705 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,311 shares to 19,691 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).