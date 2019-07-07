Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 5 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold their stakes in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.08 million shares, up from 2.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Atlanticus Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 42.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 21,425 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 37,525 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $124.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 25,993 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited holds 0.1% or 6,262 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited Com holds 1.15% or 41,482 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs America has invested 1.65% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability reported 22,470 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks reported 2,960 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Partners has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Profund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 27,111 shares. Paw Corp accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,850 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 15,823 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.74% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush has invested 1.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 344 shares to 21,341 valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,391 shares and now owns 30,847 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 4,687 shares traded. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) has risen 57.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.85 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It has a 3.15 P/E ratio. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.

Css Llc Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation for 74,760 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 10,155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 534,271 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 18,829 shares.

