Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $329,400; Davidson D A & Company Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 21,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,287 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, down from 216,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.64. About 2.27M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 126,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 3.54M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc holds 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1.51 million shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 928 shares. Liberty Mgmt has 15,570 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 404,829 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 59,422 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 50,700 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.42% or 52,939 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Horrell Cap Management has 2.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,592 shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited Company holds 2,185 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital holds 1.44% or 59,149 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Limited Liability reported 6,133 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 93,985 shares. 183,667 are owned by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Hgk Asset Mgmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,924 shares to 9,832 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.57 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Inc reported 20,977 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt accumulated 600,707 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 15.06 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bank Of America Corp De owns 31.08 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.16% or 36,725 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management holds 1.46% or 49,226 shares. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability reported 3,940 shares stake. Lederer Counsel Ca holds 20,445 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Co reported 3% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.42% or 14.27M shares. Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 51,742 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Ltd Company. Cv Starr & Incorporated invested 3.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 4,627 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Socati Board of Director Appointments Bring Significant Leadership Experience to Accelerate Company Growth, Advance Hemp Industry – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 9,000 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,147 shares to 76,951 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,335 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).