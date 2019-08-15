Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $517,450 as Shares Rose; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Share Value Rose While Price Michael F Has Lowered Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 69,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 43,026 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,192 are held by Globeflex Cap L P. Associated Banc holds 20,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.01% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 2.05M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 154,904 shares. Denali Advisors Lc holds 0% or 118 shares. Renaissance Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 180,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Co Lc has invested 0.83% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 3,587 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Teton Advsr Inc has 82,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway holds 101,200 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 784 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.15% or 18,556 shares in its portfolio.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares to 251,230 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,735 shares to 12,596 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.