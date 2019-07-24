Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Madison Investment Holdings Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $618,379

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 10,481 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 776,154 shares with $45.89M value, up from 765,673 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 7.99 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 27.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 44,485 shares with $3.59 million value, down from 61,325 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $319.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 4.71M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,735 shares to 12,596 valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 6,728 shares and now owns 361,156 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.27 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% or 6,367 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 5.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, At Financial Bank has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Manufacturers Life The holds 6.42 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,440 shares. Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 1,158 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 593,391 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Company has 4,308 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New England Invest & Retirement Gp Inc reported 8,298 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Lc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shoker Counsel Inc has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Street Corporation invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old Republic holds 1.22 million shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Westpac owns 498,333 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. Societe Generale maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) stake by 543,789 shares to 1.05M valued at $57.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 387,300 shares and now owns 764,496 shares. Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Management Inc holds 0.11% or 6,805 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush Com invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 645,319 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Hussman Strategic holds 46,200 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.86 million shares. Cutter Commerce Brokerage invested in 0.44% or 26,037 shares. Sunbelt Securities has 39,148 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 61,886 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,139 shares. The Oregon-based Pioneer State Bank N A Or has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aimz Inv Advisors Lc holds 6,385 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has 9,963 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.