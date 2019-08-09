Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake; 1 Analysts Bullish Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 15. FBR Capital maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, May 13. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. See Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) latest ratings:

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,700 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 124,068 shares with $15.21M value, down from 126,768 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $179.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 493,754 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $678.69 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -1.85% below currents $128.04 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.34 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

