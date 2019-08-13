Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.09 Million

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $182.87. About 553,615 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 2.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.15M for 15.87 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,103 shares to 189,938 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,923 were accumulated by Howland Management Ltd Liability Company. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has 77,221 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Com owns 11,989 shares. Van Strum Towne reported 6,544 shares. New England Private Wealth reported 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winfield Assocs accumulated 14,153 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs holds 592,664 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Old Point And Fin N A holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 42,368 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New York-based Kings Point Cap Management has invested 1.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Montgomery Inv Management owns 0.78% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,600 shares. Sequoia Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Narwhal Mngmt invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Management invested 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 965 shares. Gm Advisory Gru owns 2,512 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,925 shares. Cordasco Ntwk owns 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 791 shares. Loeb Partners Corp reported 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Limited Liability Company holds 8,526 shares. 2,303 are held by Apriem. Capstone Fin Advisors accumulated 5,229 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Tn has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 68,750 shares. Altfest L J & holds 36,464 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,398 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.83% or 41,687 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 474,515 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.