Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (BDGXF) Shorts Up By 4%

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 64,301 shares with $5.18M value, down from 70,856 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.41B valuation. The stock increased 3.31% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 9.48M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF) had an increase of 4% in short interest. BDGXF’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 26 days are for BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF)’s short sellers to cover BDGXF’s short positions. It closed at $76.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 26.70% above currents $66.56 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,311 shares to 19,691 valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,924 shares and now owns 9,832 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.33 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

