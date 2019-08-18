Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $1.35 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Shorts Increased By 36.41%

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) had an increase of 36.41% in short interest. ADBE’s SI was 4.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 36.41% from 3.58M shares previously. With 2.56 million avg volume, 2 days are for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s short sellers to cover ADBE’s short positions. The SI to Adobe Inc’s float is 1%. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 27.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 44,485 shares with $3.59 million value, down from 61,325 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 7.17% above currents $287.45 stock price. Adobe Systems had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $32700 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32300 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Ma invested in 1.65% or 38,510 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd holds 0.03% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 3.05% or 69,519 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 39,000 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability stated it has 125,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 24,519 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd has 289,946 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Co Delaware accumulated 2,044 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6.16 million shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,349 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3.51 million shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Colony Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 8,063 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ativo Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $139.54 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 53.72 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 249 shares to 17,659 valued at $31.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 9,300 shares and now owns 76,010 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale.