Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; PPL Electric Utilities Has 1.19 Sentiment

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,160 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 138,609 shares with $15.20M value, down from 142,769 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $309.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $123.82. About 4.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation

PPL Electric Utilities Corp (PPL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 268 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 226 sold and reduced holdings in PPL Electric Utilities Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 501.70 million shares, down from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding PPL Electric Utilities Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 182 Increased: 205 New Position: 63.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 5.63% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation for 17.16 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 411,910 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 1.88% invested in the company for 405,396 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.83 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.61 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 3.77M shares traded. PPL Corporation (PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alley Ltd holds 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 43,798 shares. Foster Motley holds 53,139 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Ccm Advisers Lc accumulated 122,021 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 15,640 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc holds 35,725 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 6.36 million shares. Plancorp Limited owns 34,696 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Communications Llc invested in 0.5% or 38,661 shares. 29,930 were reported by Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1% or 289,997 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mraz Amerine & Associate accumulated 4,128 shares. Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratford Consulting stated it has 13,512 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 280,281 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.70% below currents $123.82 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.