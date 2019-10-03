Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $877,229 as Share Price Rose; Rbf Capital Upped Its Entravision Communications C (EVC) Holding by $883,587

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 294,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 855,800 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 561,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 344,914 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 49,600 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,091 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.01% or 89,560 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 20,838 shares. Bailard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 16,774 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company accumulated 10,000 shares. State Street invested in 1.34 million shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt invested in 64,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 28,154 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.63 million shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 1.18 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.21M shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 50,648 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,100 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 855,800 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Advsr Limited owns 70,317 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 184,259 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,831 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 43,600 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.01 million shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Planning Alternatives Adv holds 1,738 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 54,954 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc holds 0.01% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance accumulated 5.36M shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Svcs reported 26,233 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 88,918 shares.

