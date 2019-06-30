Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Its At&T (T) Position by $2.06 Million; Stock Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Boosted Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $14.92 Million

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 66,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,057 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 148,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77 million shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 119,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.29M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $137.44. About 1.91 million shares traded or 21.84% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 5,448 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tobam holds 403,990 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company reported 1,870 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Hanson Mcclain owns 1,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Aqr Management Limited Co reported 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Telos Cap holds 2,928 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 25,851 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,307 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Conning accumulated 5,281 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.59% or 1.11M shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologie (NYSE:AIT) by 25,205 shares to 170,432 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,797 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $653,211 activity. $535,450 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was sold by SCHENK LYNN.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares to 42,233 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.