Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position as Stock Value Rose; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $19.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 698.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 349,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The hedge fund held 399,294 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.30 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 174,051 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.32. About 11.02 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strs Ohio has 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westfield Com Lp reported 913,570 shares stake. Greenwood Gearhart owns 72,751 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Limited invested in 0.91% or 10,438 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 93,121 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 5,021 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairfield Bush And Company owns 18,007 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 1,254 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bancshares owns 17,632 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.04M shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 15,130 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust holds 18,622 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 3,344 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 10,800 shares. Jennison Associates holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 823,186 shares. 110,522 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 6,029 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 87,072 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 8,410 shares. 201,436 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 20,862 shares. Pnc Ser Grp accumulated 62,132 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.63% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 402,316 shares.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Integra LifeSciences Appoints Rhonda Germany Ballintyn as Director – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Integra LifeSciences Announces Promotion of Glenn Coleman to Newly-Created Role of Chief Operating Officer and Appointment of Carrie Anderson as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.