Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut By $2.16 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Drw Securities Upped China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,675 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 148,528 shares with $8.78 million value, down from 185,203 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $228.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 2.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti

Drw Securities Llc increased China Mobile Limited (CHL) stake by 353.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Drw Securities Llc acquired 39,018 shares as China Mobile Limited (CHL)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Drw Securities Llc holds 50,042 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 11,024 last quarter. China Mobile Limited now has $167.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 277,831 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018

Drw Securities Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 271,908 shares to 30,539 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr stake by 65,404 shares and now owns 24,760 shares. Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) was reduced too.

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in China Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Tempting as It May Be, Nokia Stock Isnâ€™t Going Anywhere – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With China Mobile Limited’s (HKG:941) 26% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 6,766 shares to 14,556 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,061 shares and now owns 93,939 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx owns 1.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,913 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y holds 1.86% or 27,965 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.10 million shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust invested in 1% or 91,535 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 35,470 shares. Blackrock owns 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 311.72 million shares. 104,035 were reported by Van Den Berg I Incorporated. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Somerset Trust reported 12,092 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 5,734 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 1.13% or 87,503 shares in its portfolio. American Money Management Limited Liability Corporation has 5,560 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, David R Rahn & has 2.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 56,555 shares.