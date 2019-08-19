Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Salesforce Com (CRM); Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 1.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 189,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08 million, up from 187,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.65. About 173,179 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc owns 239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adi Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 176 are held by City. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 3,689 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 17,832 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 738 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,583 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 16.72M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 4,905 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The California-based Ssi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nippon Life Glob Americas owns 40,490 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 7,354 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares to 64,301 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,991 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Lc invested in 84,860 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Hound Prns Ltd reported 1.59M shares. Sol Management reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 2.58 million shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. 478,511 are held by Bokf Na. Birinyi Associates owns 48,450 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 8.02% stake. 1,935 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Co. Trustmark Bank Tru Department has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.11 million shares. Arga Investment Management Lp invested in 25,175 shares or 0.44% of the stock. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Management reported 95,332 shares stake. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.17 million shares.

