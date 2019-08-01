Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Adobe (ADBE); American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Decreased Its Position

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 81,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 3.06M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 33,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $298.3. About 2.15 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 1.03% or 6,967 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5.01% or 2.66 million shares. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 13,100 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Commerce owns 8,395 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,094 shares. Arrowstreet LP has invested 1.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,514 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 193,343 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 167,843 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,840 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.09M shares or 6.15% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36,928 shares. Trb Advsr Lp invested in 4,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,301 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

