Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Interocean Capital Position in Fedex (FDX) Increased as Valuation Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 11,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 160,442 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34 million, up from 148,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.97 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx boosting rates next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Legal home Deliveries Of Marijuana Coming To Massachusetts – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Facing Hurdles Ahead Of Fiscal First-Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,224 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 75,101 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 7,297 shares. Illinois-based High Pointe Management Ltd has invested 1.64% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fin Consulate reported 1,235 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palladium Limited Liability Com stated it has 37,514 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,124 shares. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca has 8,572 shares. Buckingham Management Inc has invested 0.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 2,527 shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 977 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 31,260 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt reported 203,543 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens A G F Sponsored Adr 1 (SIEGY) by 47,247 shares to 91,612 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 131,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,971 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gruss stated it has 2.67% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Advisory accumulated 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group invested in 0% or 21,244 shares. Parsons Ri holds 0.04% or 2,042 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 16,092 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 9,540 shares. Beck Mgmt Limited Company invested in 2.49% or 28,736 shares. 8,264 are held by Brinker Incorporated. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 3,220 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,746 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 3,452 shares. Bp Pcl owns 57,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 200 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares to 138,609 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,194 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).