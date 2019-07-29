Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted By $785,955 Its Equinix (EQIX) Position; Ready Capital Corproation (RC) Shorts Increased By 17.63%

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 15.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 1,735 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 12,596 shares with $5.71M value, up from 10,861 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $40.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $486.05. About 126,533 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Ready Capital Corproation (NYSE:RC) had an increase of 17.63% in short interest. RC’s SI was 1.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.63% from 1.10M shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Ready Capital Corproation (NYSE:RC)’s short sellers to cover RC’s short positions. The SI to Ready Capital Corproation’s float is 8.01%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 36,044 shares traded. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has declined 3.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ready Capital Corp. Sells A New $25 Baby Bond – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ready Capital Corporation Announces Closing of Public Sale of Senior Notes and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ready Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ready Capital National Bridge Team Closes Approximately $110 Million in Five States – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company has market cap of $673.78 million. The firm acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 16,840 shares to 44,485 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,700 shares and now owns 124,068 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Equinix Stock Rocketed 43% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix Forms JV With GIC to Develop Hyperscale Data Centers – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fitch Upgrades Equinix to Investment Grade (“BBB-“) On Improved Credit Quality – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equinix to Offer Enhanced Cloud Connectivity with Amazon Web Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.