Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position By $362,736; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Sentiment Is 1.03

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc acquired 2,061 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)'s stock rose 10.99%. The Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 93,939 shares with $16.54M value, up from 91,878 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $125.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 152 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 148 cut down and sold their stakes in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 123.35 million shares, up from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 113 Increased: 85 New Position: 67.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated has 44,021 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt invested in 2,370 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,090 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 96,905 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 53,200 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,941 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 20,943 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited has invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.69% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 15,181 were accumulated by First Bancorp. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). California-based Mechanics Financial Bank Department has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.31% or 31,286 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 9.3% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for 4.69 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.09 million shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Llc has 2.87% invested in the company for 372,407 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,310 shares.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82 million for 24.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.77 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.