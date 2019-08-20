MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Reaches $2.96 After 6.00% Up Move; The Boeing Company (BA) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 29.19% above currents $331.8 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Old Target: $404.0000 New Target: $393.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $370.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $500.0000 New Target: $480.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $390.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $470 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $331.8. About 1.03M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management L P stated it has 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boltwood Mngmt holds 874 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 3,495 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 204 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 15,792 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 886 were accumulated by Signature & Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 2,087 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 231,876 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 4,874 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 4,094 shares. Finemark Bancorp And, a Florida-based fund reported 43,241 shares. Moreover, Cibc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 247,562 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Lc holds 5.42% or 27,550 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $186.71 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 38.04 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.