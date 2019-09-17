MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Reaches $2.80 After 3.00% Up Move; Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Shorts Increased By 6.68%

The stock of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 69,279 shares traded. MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $299.55 million company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MOGU worth $8.99M more.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $445.18 million. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio.