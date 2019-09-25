MOGU Inc. (MOGU) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Contrasting side by side

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

Demonstrates MOGU Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MOGU Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.3% -31.5% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

MOGU Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Secoo Holding Limited which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Secoo Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MOGU Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MOGU Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

MOGU Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.56% and an $4.2 consensus target price. On the other hand, Secoo Holding Limited’s potential upside is 40.53% and its consensus target price is $9.5. The data provided earlier shows that MOGU Inc. appears more favorable than Secoo Holding Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of MOGU Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.9% of Secoo Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. MOGU Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year MOGU Inc. was more bearish than Secoo Holding Limited.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats MOGU Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.