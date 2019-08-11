Mogo Inc. (MOGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 109 5.57 N/A 3.27 41.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mogo Inc. and Total System Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mogo Inc. and Total System Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mogo Inc. and Total System Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Total System Services Inc. is $124, which is potential -3.93% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mogo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Mogo Inc. was less bullish than Total System Services Inc.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Mogo Inc.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.