Mogo Inc. (MOGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 1.95 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mogo Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mogo Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mogo Inc. shares and 65.3% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42%

For the past year Mogo Inc. has 32.37% stronger performance while Nicholas Financial Inc. has -19.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Mogo Inc. beats Nicholas Financial Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.