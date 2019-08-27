Mogo Inc. (MOGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.01 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mogo Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mogo Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.6% -5.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mogo Inc. shares and 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57%

For the past year Mogo Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Mogo Inc. beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.