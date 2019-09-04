Mogo Inc. (MOGO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Mogo Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Mogo Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mogo Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mogo Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mogo Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.44 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 120.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mogo Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Mogo Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Mogo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mogo Inc.’s competitors beat Mogo Inc.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.